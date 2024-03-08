Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United team news as eight ruled out but key man returns

Daniel Farke’s side are flying high near the Championship table’s summit but will be facing an in-form Wednesday side. The Owls have been rejuvenated under Danny Rohl and picked up their fourth consecutive league win earlier this week.

Their 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle put them level on points with both Stoke City and Huddersfield Town, who sit 22nd and 21st respectively. A win over Leeds would not only be an upset, it would lift the Owls out of the relegation zone and into 16th place.

Leeds, on the other hand, could leapfrog Ipswich Town into second place and heap pressure on their promotion race rivals with a victory,

Here is the latest team news as the two Yorkshire rivals prepare to lock horns under the Hillsborough lights.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United team news Here are the latest team news updates ahead of the Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

Ian Poveda - ineligible The Sheffield Wednesday wideman is on loan from Leeds and cannot face his parent club.

Josh Windass - out The Sheffield Wednesday playmaker is not expected to be available until after the international break.