Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United team news as eight ruled out but key man returns

Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United both have players unavailable heading into their Yorkshire derby clash.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:24 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 12:06 GMT

Daniel Farke’s side are flying high near the Championship table’s summit but will be facing an in-form Wednesday side. The Owls have been rejuvenated under Danny Rohl and picked up their fourth consecutive league win earlier this week.

Their 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle put them level on points with both Stoke City and Huddersfield Town, who sit 22nd and 21st respectively. A win over Leeds would not only be an upset, it would lift the Owls out of the relegation zone and into 16th place.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter

Leeds, on the other hand, could leapfrog Ipswich Town into second place and heap pressure on their promotion race rivals with a victory,

Here is the latest team news as the two Yorkshire rivals prepare to lock horns under the Hillsborough lights.

Here are the latest team news updates ahead of the Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

1. Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United team news

Here are the latest team news updates ahead of the Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Sheffield Wednesday wideman is on loan from Leeds and cannot face his parent club.

2. Ian Poveda - ineligible

The Sheffield Wednesday wideman is on loan from Leeds and cannot face his parent club. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Sheffield Wednesday playmaker is not expected to be available until after the international break.

3. Josh Windass - out

The Sheffield Wednesday playmaker is not expected to be available until after the international break. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Paterson is also expected back after the international break.

4. Callum Paterson - out

Paterson is also expected back after the international break. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireIpswich TownLeedsDaniel FarkeHuddersfield TownStoke City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.