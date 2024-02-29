Restored to his preferred central midfield position, the 17-year-old was outstanding in the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Chelsea on a night when Leeds United were knocked out but made important strides.

As well as Gray's performance, 20-year-old striker Mateo Joseph scored his first two senior goals, both assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

Joseph might even have had a third, had he got a cleaner contact on a Dan James cross.

With Conor Roberts making his first Leeds start in the right-back position Gray has held since October, Farke resisted the temptation to rest his precocious young talent, putting Glen Kamara on the bench.

It was the first time he had played against Premier League opposition and Gray shone, confident on the ball even in deep positions and hungry to win it back, most notably leading the press from which Joseph opened the scoring.

Once they went behind, Chelsea took control, scoring through Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk, but it was the Championship side who were in charge of the second half, the hosts only scraping through to a home tie against Leicester City through substitute Conor Gallagher's 90th-minute winner.

Although both sides made five changes, Gray was still up against World Cup winner and young player of the tournament Enzo Fernandez and £115m Moises Caicedo. England international Gallagher joined them for the final half-hour.

PUTSTANDIG: Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray shone against Chelsea

“I didn't need to see him to be convinced because I was sure before the game that he could deliver a top performance," Farke said of Gray. "I think for his development and confidence it was important to prove to himself that he can produce an outstanding performance even at this level against these top-class players.

"You could see a difference and this is encouraging for hm.

"I would have preferred to give him a bit more rest but our options were a bit restricted so I left him on the pitch for 90 minutes and at least for him it was beneficial he didn't have to go for 120 minutes.

"He can be proud of his performance but like all of us, he was disappointed it was not a win."

"Our main task is not to help Mateo Joseph, Mateo Joseph is there to help Leeds United," he said. "But we also back the players, we believe in them, support them and work with them to make the best possible player out of them and then it's up to them to go through the door.”

Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford all played a full part in Thursday’s training session, and are expected to feature on Saturday. Ilia Gruev is a doubt and Jamie Shackleton will be unavailable.