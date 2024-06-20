The Three Lions opened their tournament with a 1-0 victory over Serbia, with midfield sensation Jude Bellingham notching the winner. It was not emphatic or stylish, but gave England a positive start nonetheless.

Since that win, debate regarding how Gareth Southgate should proceed has been rife. Even though England claimed three points, fans and pundits alike have picked holes in the performance and suggested new courses of action.

The position Bellingham should occupy has been at the centre of a lot of debates, as has whether Phil Foden should retain his starting spot out on the flank. There has even been debates about how England should line up defensively, as Kieran Tripper was deployed out of position at left-back with Luke Shaw unavailable.

Southgate has plenty to ponder ahead of the clash with Denmark, who will most likely give the Three Lions a stern test. According to reports, here is the starting XI England will field as they look to maintain their 100 per cent record at Euro 2024.