Southgate explained why shortly after his 26 choices were made public.

Playmaker Maddison has been in great form for Leicester City and in a 26-man squad where that has not counted for much, it has made the difference for him.

Southgate has ignored Maddison since handing him his only cap as a substitute in a 7-0 win against Montenegro in November 2019.

Apart from that, it was a pretty predictable squad, with old-stagers selected regardless of form or fitness.

Phillips has been picked despite only 54 minutes of football since playing for England against Hungary on June 14. The former Leeds United midfielder has since had shoulder surgery.

But he made his comeback against Chelsea in the League Cup on Tuesday, and has another chance at home to Brentford on the weekend.

Sheffield-born Walker is named despite not having played since October 2. He has since undergone surgery and is confident he will be fit.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: England manager Gareth Southgate holds a press conference at St George's Park after revealing the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

"Kalvin played last night (Tuesday), he’s free of injury (but) we are aware that he is not going to be able to play seven 90 minutes, that won’t be possible,” said manager Southgate. “We’re going to have to build his fitness level. But he’s available and free of injury.

"We have Declan Rice as a holding midfielder. Hendo(Jordan Henderson) can play there but it’s not his No.1 position, but we don’t have a lot of cover for that role.

"Kalvin is a super player and we feel that is a risk worth taking. We also know that generally his fitness is good and we think he can add to the group.”

Explaining Maddison’s selection, Southgate explained: "He's playing really well. He's a good player, we've always said he's a good player. He's earned the right.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City looks on from the bench prior to the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"We think he can give us something different to the other attacking players we've got.

"He's playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country."

Former Hull City and Sheffield United centre-back Harry Maguire, also from Sheffield, is also named despite being a bit-part player for Manchester United this season. Likewise Liverpool's Henderson.

Maguire was booed playing for England last season and was poor in their last game, at fault for two goals in the Nations League game against Germany.

IN: Gareth Southgate has put his reservations about James Maddison to one side

Phillips, Walker, Maguire and Henderson have all served England well in the past. Twelve of the squad have played at the World Cup.

"We've picked our more experienced defenders,” explained Southgate. “We think at this moment in time the younger ones have got some really good qualities but they're not quite good enough yet to push the older ones."

Walker will not be ready for the start of the tournament, which for England is a game against Iran on November 21.

"He’s not back in full training yet, but he’s going to be available before the end of the group stage,” explained Southgate. “We had to make a really difficult call on Reece (James), who we think is a fantastic player, but he is going to be ready until, if everything went perfectly, the latter stages of the tournament.

"There were too many unknowns for us on that road to recovery and I don’t think we can take a player who is not available for the group. That would be deemed arrogant in some circles.

"But also, if everything went well and he was ready and we were picking him, then you would be dropping him into a quarter-final with eight weeks out. That would be really demanding. A tough call.

"Kyle is a long way ahead of that and is progressing really well.”

Ben Chilwell's injury means Luke Shaw is the only left-back in the squad, although right-footed Kieran Trippier can provide cover. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also named at right-back. Former Leeds United loanee Ben White, now at Arsenal, is also in.

Newcastle United's Callum WIlson is the cover for centre-forward Harry Kane, with the uncapped Ivan Toney overlooked

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is chosen ahead of Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

Former Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson missed put in the four-way battle for goalkeeping places.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton ), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hostpur), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea ), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).