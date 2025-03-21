England strolled to an uninspiring but effective 2-0 win in the opening game of their 2026 World Cup qualifying game.

Jordan Pickford – Dan Burn caused him as many problems as Albania 6

Kyle Walker – solid performance with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured 7

Ezri Konsa – a quiet night 6

Dan Burn – debutant hit the woodwork at both ends – a panicky moment at the back he made up for with a great header from a corner 7

Miles Lewis-Skelly – debut goal taking with calmness beyond the 18-year-old debutant's years 8

Curtis Jones – more energetic than eye-catching 6

BEAUTIFUL ASSIST: Jude Bellingham (Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Declan Rice – good ball in for Harry Kane's goal 7

Phil Foden – not enough impact for his undoubted quality 6

Jude Bellingham – beautiful pass for Lewis-Skelly's goal 7

Marcus Rashford – lively without making it count 7

Harry Kane – got his goal, as per 7

Substitutes:

Morgan Rogers (for Jones, 73) – swapped positions with Kane at times 5

Jarrod Bowen (for Foden, 73) – unable to put his stamp on a game was settled shortly after he came on 5

Anthony Gordon (for Rashford, 73) – see above 5

Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 82) – N/A

Reece James (for Lewis-Skelly, 90) – N/A