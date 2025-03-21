England player ratings on a night of plenty of 7s, but only one player able to rise above

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 21st Mar 2025, 22:21 BST
England strolled to an uninspiring but effective 2-0 win in the opening game of their 2026 World Cup qualifying game.

The match at Wembley was Thomas Tuchel’s first as England coach and whilst the result was never in doubt, inspiration was thin on the ground.

Jordan Pickford – Dan Burn caused him as many problems as Albania 6

Kyle Walker – solid performance with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured 7

Ezri Konsa – a quiet night 6

Dan Burn – debutant hit the woodwork at both ends – a panicky moment at the back he made up for with a great header from a corner 7

Miles Lewis-Skelly – debut goal taking with calmness beyond the 18-year-old debutant's years 8

Curtis Jones – more energetic than eye-catching 6

BEAUTIFUL ASSIST: Jude Bellingham (Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire)
BEAUTIFUL ASSIST: Jude Bellingham (Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Declan Rice – good ball in for Harry Kane's goal 7

Phil Foden – not enough impact for his undoubted quality 6

Jude Bellingham – beautiful pass for Lewis-Skelly's goal 7

Marcus Rashford – lively without making it count 7

Harry Kane – got his goal, as per 7

Substitutes:

Morgan Rogers (for Jones, 73) – swapped positions with Kane at times 5

Jarrod Bowen (for Foden, 73) – unable to put his stamp on a game was settled shortly after he came on 5

Anthony Gordon (for Rashford, 73) – see above 5

Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 82) – N/A

Reece James (for Lewis-Skelly, 90) – N/A

Not used: Guehi, D Henderson, Colwill, Eze, Solanke, Livramento, Trafford.

