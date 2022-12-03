England take on Senegal tomorrow in the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup – aiming to reach the quarter finals for the second-consecutive tournament.

The Three Lions were knocked out at the semi-final stage in Russia but are one of the form teams at this tournament so far as they advanced to the round of 16 as Group B winners. Gareth Southgate’s side picked up seven points from nine available in the group, scoring nine times while conceding just twice.

They have also kept two clean sheets and face a Senegal side who are missing their captain and star player Sadio Mane, after he picked up an injury with Bayern Munich to rule him out of the tournament.

Southgate named an unchanged line-up during England’s first two group games but opted to make four changes for the 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday. Ahead of Sunday’s game with Senegal we have predicted how the Three Lions might line-up.

England players pose for a squad photo ahead of their Group B clash with Wales - with a 3-0 victory in the game setting up a last-16 tie with Senegal. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

There is plenty of Yorkshire representation with three men from the White Rose County featured in our XI while another player in Kalvin Phillips drops to the bench. The former Leeds United man was a second-half substitute against Wales and set up England’s third goal as he assisted Marcus Rashford who sealed a memorable victory.

Jordan Pickford has been in good form in Qatar and is likely to retain his place in goal while Yorkshire trio Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire could be in defence alongside Luke Shaw at left-back.

Walker came in for ex-Barnsley man Kieran Trippier against Wales and appears to Southgate’s first choice for the right-back slot after overcoming an injury he was carrying ahead of the World Cup.

The midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham could remain. Bellingham was able to push further forwardagainst the Welsh compared to the opening two games and said of the Liverpool captain’s presence: “Hendo brings that intensity every time he plays. He gives you that confidence to press on.”

Southgate will have a major selection headache with his front three after Rashford and Foden both scored against Wales as they started ahead of Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka on Tuesday. Foden could retain his place while Saka will come back in with Southgate using the pace of Rashford off the bench.