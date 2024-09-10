England ratings: Harry Kane takes the headlines but centurion surrounded by top performances

England made it two wins out of two under interim manager Lee Carsley with a fluid and convincing 2-0 win over Finland.

Jordan Pickford – did not have a save to make 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold – epitomised England's fluid performance and was involved in both goals 8

John Stones – played more like the Manchester City John Stones than the England one – a good thing 7

Ezri Konsa – did a solid job alongside Stones before getting injured 6

Rico Lewis – the versatile full-back is made for Lee Carsley's approach 7

Angel Gomes – looked assured as the deepest of England's midfielders on his first start 7

TWO-GOAL HERO: England captain Harry Kane applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch against Finland

Declan Rice – again able to get forward more and have some cracks at goal, although none found the net this time and he was nearly embarrassed when he gave the ball away in midfield 6

Bukayo Saka – kept his usual standards up 7

Jack Grealish – looks liberated playing in the hole again 7

Anthony Gordon – played his part in a strong first half and the stepping up of the gears at the start of the second 7

Harry Kane – two goals on his big day 8

Substitutes:

Levi Colwill (for Konsa, 61) – left-back on Saturday, he came on in the centre but had little to do 5

Noni Madueke (for Saka, 66) – a lively debut and he made Kane's second 7

Eberechi Eze (for Gordon, 66) – constantly swapped positions with Grealish in a good cameo 6

Jarrod Bowen (for Kane, 79) – came on at centre-forward 5

Marc Guehi (for Stones, 79) – one excellent tackle to set up a very late attack 6