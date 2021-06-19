England's John Stones 'gutted' after near miss against Scotland

The Barnsley-born centre-back came the closest of any player to scoring at Wembley when his header from Mason Mount's corner rattled the frame of the goal.

A victory would have ensured England s place in the last 16, although their current four-point tally is likely to be enough to see them through, regardless of what happens against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw meant that both nations are still able to get out of the group but the Three Lions have to win their final pool game to enter the knockout phase as group winners.

England's lack of creativity proved costly but Stones pointed to the defensive work of Gareth Southgate's side as they kept their second clean sheet in as many Euro 2020 games.

“I was gutted,” reflected Stones of his first-half header.

“I think the rebound came a bit quick at me after it. Maybe on another night it goes in with a few inches the other side of the post.

“I am in the right areas, it is paying off on the training ground and hopefully next time I’m in that position it will be in the back of the net.

WOODWORK: Barnsley-born England international John Stone struck the post in Friday's 0-0 draw with Scotland. Picture: Getty Images.

“They are the fine margins and I will go away and work this week in training with the set-piece coaches and all of the team, we know how important it is at both ends and I have got to stress how good we were defensively, with the threat from them.

“They played some good long balls and were an attacking threat in that respect and caused us problems but we dealt with it. That is another positive to take out of the game and shows all our hard work on the training pitch.”

Stones revealed there was a sense of frustration within the dressing room following Friday's draw. Czech Republic went top of the group on Friday as they drew 1-1 with Croatia at Hampden Park.

“I think initial thoughts is that we are kind of frustrated,” added the former Barnsley defender.

STALEMATE: John Stones is pictured heading the ball against the post. Picture: Getty Images.

“We wanted to come away with three points and qualification, that was our target – but that’s football.

“It was a difficult game, a big rivalry and I believe we take a lot of positives from it; clean sheet, the way we concentrated the whole game.

“Obviously we have things to improve on moving forward and how we do things as a team but I have been in games where it has gone like that for the majority of the game and then we have conceded late.

“So it was great character from the lads to stick in there, some vital blocks and clearances and maybe on another night it goes our way, but one point, we take that into the next game and hopefully we can qualify.”