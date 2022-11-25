England captain Harry Kane trained ahead of Friday’s World Cup clash against the United States after Gareth Southgate laid to rest fears of a foot injury for the striker.

Kane suffered a knock after a clumsy challenge by Morteza Pouraliganji in England’s 6-2 win against Iran on Monday – the national team’s biggest ever win at the start of a major tournament. The Spurs striker, who has a history of ankle problems, did play on for 25 minutes but was seen limping after the game and went for a precautionary scan.

Southgate revealed Kane had trained with the rest of the squad behind closed doors on Wednesday and he also joined his team-mates on the pitch at England’s Al Wakrah camp when the cameras were present on Thursday.

“He is good, he has worked a little bit more individually on Wednesday but he will back in with the team on Thursday and good for the game,” Southgate said on ITV.

“We just checked him out, just to see. I think sometimes when you are treating things it is important to know exactly what is there and that was all good. It is not so much the ankle. It is more the foot. It was a poor challenge really but I think it is one that fortunately we have got away with reasonably lightly.”

Harry Maguire came off against Iran feeling unwell but was involved in England training on Wednesday.

Callum Wilson did not train but is not believed to be a fitness doubt, while James Maddison was again absent as he recovers from a knee complaint that ruled him out against Iran. Kyle Walker also trained and will be hoping to get his first minutes since undergoing groin surgery in October.

Ahead of tonight’s clash against the USA, the England line-up has been leaked online – with two Yorkshire players both set to retain their places in the XI. Ex-Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips is set to remain on the bench while Walker, formerly of Sheffield United, is not expected to start. Take a look at the leaked line-up below...

1. GK - Jordan Pickford The Everton goalkeeper has been capped 46 times by his country and is in line to earn his 47th one tonight. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. RB - Kieran Trippier The Newcastle United defender, formerly of Barnsley, is due to feature against the USA. Photo: Matthias Hangst Photo Sales

3. CB - Harry Maguire The Sheffield-born defender was forced off against Iran with injury but has recovered in time and is set to feature against the USA. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. CB - John Stones The former Barnsley man played the entire game against Iran and is set to feature again this evening. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales