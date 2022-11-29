Gareth Southgate is poised to make changes for England’s final group-stage fixture at the Qatar World Cup with Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker both set to come into the side.

Several reports on Monday revealed the experienced pair were due to make their way into the squad while Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford could all start. Foden has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games.

He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran but was an unused substitute in Friday’s goalless draw with the USA, which promoted much criticism as the Three Lions missed the chance to wrap up qualification with a game to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate refuted suggestions Foden had not been in contention due to his club form heading into the finals, insisting: “We have just got really good players. Bukayo Saka has been an outstanding player in the league this year. Raheem (Sterling) has scored 20 goals in 80 caps for England.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Jordan Henderson of England looks on during the England Training Session on match day -1 at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack (Grealish) and Marcus (Rashford) are also in good form. We are really happy with Phil, we are really happy to have Phil. He is going to play a big part in this tournament, there is no doubt in my mind about that.”

Henderson is set to replace Jude Bellingham in the starting XI while Walker could come in for ex-Barnsley player Kieran Trippier. There does not yet appear to be a starting place for former Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, former Leeds defender Ben White missed training through illness but the remainder of Southgate’s 25-man squad trained, including James Maddison who had been struggling for fitness after picking up a knock in Leicester City’s last game.

Predicted England line-up v Wales: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice; Grealish, Mount, Foden; Kane

Advertisement Hide Ad