England's potential route to Euro 2020 final

England play Germany at Wembley on Tuesday. Pictures: Getty Images

Having topped Group D courtesy of victories over Croatia and Czech Republic and a draw against Scotland, Gareth Southgate’s men progressed to the knock-out stages of the competition in comfortable fashion.

Events in Group F on Wednesday night had the Three Lions set for showdowns with Hungary and Portugal at various stages of the evening, but in the end, an 84th-minute equaliser by Leon Goretzka ensured that it would be the Germans who line up in front of the famous arch next week.

This clash will, without question, represent the biggest test England have faced during the tournament thus far, but should they overcome their old foes, then what lies in wait for Harry Kane and co?

Raheem Stirling heads home against Czech Republic.

Quarter-finals

IF England beat Germany then they will tackle the winner of the last-16 tie between Sweden and the Ukraine.

That match would take place on Saturday, July 3 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, 8pm kick-off. Should they make it this far then it would be the first and only time in the competition that Southgate’s men would have to play away from Wembley.

Sweden will be the favourites to progress to the quarters given the fact that they topped Group E with seven points, while Ukraine scraped through with just three to their name having finished third in Group C behind Holland and Austria.

Semi-finals

Should England progress into the last four then they would face-off with either Denmark - conquerors of Wales - or the winner of Holland versus Czech Republic.

This fixture would be played at Wembley on Wednesday, July 7 at 8pm.

Final

On the other side of the draw, Italy have already beaten Austria to book their place in the quarters.

Meanwhile, Belgium face Portugal, France play Switzerland and Croatia are up against Spain.