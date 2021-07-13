Euro 2020: How England players rated at the European Championship

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Stuart Rayner was at Wembley on Sunday night and has covered England all the way through this summer’s Euro 2020 campaign.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 6:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:04 am
England manager Gareth Southgate with his England players. Picture: PA.

Here he delivers his tournament player rating for the Three Lions...

Jordan Pickford 8 – A couple of jitters against Ukraine and Denmark but outstanding and composed tournament highlighted by two penalty shoot-out saves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kyle Walker 8 – The pace and defensive nous of the Sheffielder were terrific and like Pickford wobbly moments paled into insignificance against the brilliance.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

Luke Shaw 9 – His goal in the final felt fitting because his performances to get England there showed how he has grown after a long time off the international scene.

John Stones 7 – Given the Barnsley centre-back’s reputation, to say he had a quiet tournament is a compliment. At his most brilliant against Scotland.

Harry Maguire 9 – Picking him with an ankle injury seemed a risk but he oozed class defensively, in possession and at attacking set pieces.

Kieran Trippier 8 – A player Southgate could rely on defensively but his cross for Shaw’s goal in the final showed he was more than just that.

England's Phil Foden Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Tyrone Mings 7 – Desperately unlucky he had to be better than Maguire to play because he was terrific against Croatia and Scotland.

Reece James 6 – Finished the club season impressively but unable to really grasp his opportunity versus Scotland.

Declan Rice 7 – Terrific holding midfielder, he saved his best for the final.

Jack Grealish 7 – Only one start but made a huge contribution from the bench against Germany.

England's Bukayo Saka battles with Germany's Antonio Rudigerduring the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Jordan Henderson 6 – Steadying influence from the bench important at times, and his goal against Ukraine was a tournament highlight.

Kalvin Phillips 8 – Took his game to new levels in a position he had not filled for three years.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Important contribution in his unexpected and only start. Saw a penalty saved in the final.

Mason Mount 5 – Unfortunate Covid-19 isolation stopped him getting any rhythm.

England's Harry Kane. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/AP)

Phil Foden 6 – Similar for Foden, who hit the post in the opening game, although in his case it was a yellow card which disrupted his flow.

Bukayo Saka 7 – The 19-year-old was excellent against the Czech Republic and turned the Germany game.

Jude Bellingham 6 – Felt at the start he could be a breakout star but Phillips beat him to it.

Harry Kane 7 – Poor in the group stages but having it the other way around in Russia, worked hard on peaking as the tournament went on and fell a goal short of another golden boot.

Raheem Sterling 9 – Began with no club form to fall back on and was England’s best player, carrying the goalscoring burden alone whilst Kane found his feet.

Marcus Rashford 5 – His third major tournament and for a player of so much talent, it is incredible how little impact he has had.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 5 – One of only two specialist centre-forwards could not make the bench for two knockout stage games after a positive first season at international level.

Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Ben White, Dean Henderson: Hard to put a number on players who did not play, but Southgate was at pains to stress the contributions Coady, Chilwell and mid-tournament replacement Ramsdale made to the group.

Stuart RaynerJohn Stones