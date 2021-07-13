Euro 2020: How England players rated at the European Championship

England manager Gareth Southgate with his England players. Picture: PA.

Here he delivers his tournament player rating for the Three Lions...

Jordan Pickford 8 – A couple of jitters against Ukraine and Denmark but outstanding and composed tournament highlighted by two penalty shoot-out saves.

Kyle Walker 8 – The pace and defensive nous of the Sheffielder were terrific and like Pickford wobbly moments paled into insignificance against the brilliance.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

Luke Shaw 9 – His goal in the final felt fitting because his performances to get England there showed how he has grown after a long time off the international scene.

John Stones 7 – Given the Barnsley centre-back’s reputation, to say he had a quiet tournament is a compliment. At his most brilliant against Scotland.

Harry Maguire 9 – Picking him with an ankle injury seemed a risk but he oozed class defensively, in possession and at attacking set pieces.

Kieran Trippier 8 – A player Southgate could rely on defensively but his cross for Shaw’s goal in the final showed he was more than just that.

England's Phil Foden Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Tyrone Mings 7 – Desperately unlucky he had to be better than Maguire to play because he was terrific against Croatia and Scotland.

Reece James 6 – Finished the club season impressively but unable to really grasp his opportunity versus Scotland.

Declan Rice 7 – Terrific holding midfielder, he saved his best for the final.

Jack Grealish 7 – Only one start but made a huge contribution from the bench against Germany.

England's Bukayo Saka battles with Germany's Antonio Rudigerduring the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Jordan Henderson 6 – Steadying influence from the bench important at times, and his goal against Ukraine was a tournament highlight.

Kalvin Phillips 8 – Took his game to new levels in a position he had not filled for three years.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Important contribution in his unexpected and only start. Saw a penalty saved in the final.

Mason Mount 5 – Unfortunate Covid-19 isolation stopped him getting any rhythm.

England's Harry Kane. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/AP)

Phil Foden 6 – Similar for Foden, who hit the post in the opening game, although in his case it was a yellow card which disrupted his flow.

Bukayo Saka 7 – The 19-year-old was excellent against the Czech Republic and turned the Germany game.

Jude Bellingham 6 – Felt at the start he could be a breakout star but Phillips beat him to it.

Harry Kane 7 – Poor in the group stages but having it the other way around in Russia, worked hard on peaking as the tournament went on and fell a goal short of another golden boot.

Raheem Sterling 9 – Began with no club form to fall back on and was England’s best player, carrying the goalscoring burden alone whilst Kane found his feet.

Marcus Rashford 5 – His third major tournament and for a player of so much talent, it is incredible how little impact he has had.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 5 – One of only two specialist centre-forwards could not make the bench for two knockout stage games after a positive first season at international level.