Euro 2020: Relief as key England trio avoid semi-final suspension

GOALSCORER: Harry Maguire scored England's second goal of the night against Ukraine. Picture: Getty Images.

Much to the relief of manager Gareth Southgate Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips all avoided a booking as England cruised past Ukraine to reach the last four of the competition on Saturday night.

Phil Foden was the only other England player who had been issued with a yellow card at the tournament but he was an unused substitute as Southgate's side defeated Ukraine 4-0 in Rome.

Any players who had been booked risked missing the semi-finals but yellow cards are wiped after the quarter finals, meaning Southgate will have a full squad - barring any surprise injuries - to pick from next week.

FREE TO PLAY: Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield-born Maguire scored the second goal of the night as two strikes from Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson's first England goal set up a semi-final with Denmark at Wembley next week.

Earlier in the day, Denmark booked their place in the last four with a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic. On Friday, Spain beat Switzerland on penalties and Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 to set up the other semi-final tie at Wembley.

The availability of Maguire, Rice and Phillips for next week's semi-final will be welcome news for Southgate and England supporters as they have helped the Three Lions keep five consecutive clean sheets at the tournament, with England the only nation yet to concede at Euro 2020.