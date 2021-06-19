Euro 2020: Where will England play and who will they face in the Round of 16?

Gareth Southgate's side sit on four points and in second place in Group D after their opening two Euro 2020 fixtures.

It is impossible for them to finish lower than third in their group and, with four of the best third-placed teams heading into the Round of 16, it would be a great surprise if England were knocked out of the competition next week - even if they suffer a shock loss against Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.

Their final group position will have an impact on where they play in the Round of 16, with the tournament being held across 11 cities in Europe.

Below we break down where England could play in the knockout stages and who they could face after the group stage concludes on Wednesday evening.

Group D Winners

England must defeat Czech Republic on Tuesday evening to go through as group winners, any other result will see the Czechs top Group D.

Victory will secure a last 16 match at Wembley on Tuesday, June 29 at 5pm. It will give added incentive to England on Tuesday night as it means if they manage to reach the final, only their quarter final tie will be away from Wembley.

MANAGER: Gareth Southgate. Picture: Getty Images.

If they do win Group D, the runners up of Group F await. It is likely that will be one of France, Germany or Portugal - not ideal opponents for any nation so early in the knockout phases.

Group D Runners-up

England will definitely finish as runners-up in their group if they draw on Tuesday night while a loss could see them drop into third.

Defeat coupled with a draw between Croatia and Scotland would see them stay in second place but if either of Croatia or Scotland are victorious at Hampden Park on Tuesday, England could drop to third.

WEMBLEY: A general view of England's draw with Scotland on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Gareth Southgate's side currently have a positive one goal difference, while Croatia's sits at minus one and Scotland's at minus two.

A second-place finish would see England take on the runners-up of Group E on Monday, June 28 in Copenhagen at 5pm. Group E contains Sweden, Slovakia, Spain and Poland with that pool still wide open, meaning any of those four nations could end up in second place following the final phase of group games.

Group D Third place

England will finish third in Group D if they are beaten by Czech Republic and Croatia or Scotland win with a big enough goal swing to jump into second.

Four of the six best third-placed sides will reach the Round of 16 with four points likely to be enough for England to have already guaranteed their place in the knockout stages.

Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland both qualified for the last 16 with four points at Euro 2016 while three points was enough for Portugal - the eventual winners - and Northern Ireland to progress.

A third-place finish gives England three possible locations for their Round of 16 fixture. They could either play on Sunday, June 27 in Budapest at 5pm, in Seville on the same day at 8pm or in Glasgow on Tuesday, June 29 at 8pm.

If they play in Budapest they will face the winners of Group C, which will be one of the Netherlands, Ukraine or Austria. If they head to Seville, the first place in Group B - one of Belgium, Finland or Russia - awaits. The Netherlands and Belgium are both on course to top their respective groups.

A match at Hampden Park will mean England take on Group E winners, which can still be any one of Sweden, Slovakia, Spain and Poland.

Key dates

The Round of 16 gets underway on Saturday, June 26. The final set of group games will be played on Wednesday, June 23.

The last 16 concludes on June 29 with the quarter finals beginning on July 2, with four games played over two days. The semi-finals, set to be played at Wembley, will take place on July 6 and July 7 before the Euro 2020 final is hosted at Wembley on Sunday, July 11 at 8pm.