NOTHING bears testament to the potency of one side of the Euro 2024 draw quite as much as the following.

Today’s ‘Fab Friday’ pits together four powerhouse nations in Germany, Spain, France and Portugal who have won the tournament NINE times between them in 16 past finals since 1960, while also being runners-up on six other occasions.

Compare and contrast with the other side of the draw - whose four sides met on Saturday. It features just one previous winner in the Netherlands and one former finalist in England.

Loaded is the phrase to describe Friday’s cast list which possesses intrigue, spice, sentiment in equal measure and subplots galore.

Toni Kroos' return to the Germany set-up has coincided with an upturn in performances and results.

It is somewhat fitting that Stuttgart - the home of Mercedes Benz - is the venue for the meeting of the two serious, well-oiled and classy sides who most observers have been talking up as potential winners so far in Germany and Spain.

The fact remains that one will bow at the very modest stage of the quarter-finals. A minimum objective, as the great Toni Kroos said earlier this week.

A bit later in Hamburg, the Kylian Mbappé versus Cristiano Ronaldo match-up brackets France’s meeting with Portugal as box office.

But the true football connoisseur will surely be drawn to Baden-Württemberg with Kroos’ joust where Spanish rival Rodri in the middle ground is delectable. Must-see. The winner of this particular battle could not just have a decisive say on the night, but the whole tournament.

For Kroos, the occasion is heightened by the potential for it to be his final match as a professional footballer before heading off into the sunset. He plans to retire in Spain - and run an academy in Madrid. Will the Spanish football team retire him?

La Roja striker and Real Madrid team-mate Joselu - a good friend who was actually born in Stuttgart - says that is the plan and it wasn’t in jest EITHER as Spain aim to stop Kroos from completing his staggering personal honours ‘set’. He has won everything bar the Euros.

The indomitable presence of Rodri is one of the main things standing in his way and it’s something Kroos is wise to.

His observation that today’s meeting will be decided in the midfield is as perceptive as one of his trademark passes.

Kroos said: “It’s been my opinion for a long time that games like these are decided in the middle.

"Whoever can control the game there will have a much better chance of winning. Both teams love possession, love having the ball.”

As to whether Spain will aim to stop him at source, the decorated schemer had a similarly succinct answer. "It wouldn’t be new to me,” he simply said.

Elsewhere, there are some fascinating tactical issues. Who will Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann opt for at left-back for instance, to handle one of the poster boy of the tournament so far in Spain’s Lamine Yamal? Could the defensive-minded Benjamin Henrichs got the nod ahead of David Raum and Maximilian Mittelstaedt.

On the other flank, the contest between Nico Williams and Joshua Kimmich could also have a big bearing on events. And how will Spain handle Jamal Musiala?

The fine details and tactical nuances could be all-important, which explains why security has been stepped up at Germany’s training complex this week, so as to avoid unwanted visitors.

At Hamburg’s Volkparkstadion, there will be revanche in the air for France, beaten finalists against the Portuguese at Euro 2016, with the fact that it was played out at the Stade de France rubbing salt into wounds.

Mbappé and Ronaldo arrived in Germany a few weeks ago with the stage seemingly waiting for one. The fact that neither has truly turned up yet aside from a bloody nose and a few tears - heightens a meeting which has the potential to go all the way.

The numbers bear this out. Portugal haven't scored a goal in its last two games, while no France player has scored from open play. Les Bleus’ top-scorer is ‘own goals’ (two). One way or another, one of these greats will be the story tonight. Incidentally, both are a booking away from missing the semi-final.

In terms of tonight, how France cope without the suspended - and serially under-rated Adrien Rabiot - should not be downplayed. Antoine Griezmann could well be asked to drop into central midfield. He rarely lets his nation down.

While the French will be aiming to settle a score, those Portuguese followers with long memories will also be mindful of history. Exactly 18 years ago today, a Zinedine Zidane penalty saw France progress to the World Cup final at Portugal’s expense in Munich.