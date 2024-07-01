Euro 2024 comment: Ruthless, but not in the right way as England's torturous progress continues

THE front page headline of the Sunday Times sports section had it right - although not quite in the way they imagined beforehand.

“Time to be ruthless” it read. England were certainly that against Slovakia - scoring from their only two chances of note on an otherwise ghastly and near fatal early evening in Gelsenkirchen.

Two other two adjectives beginning with the letter r summed up the Three Lions’ poor offerings just as succinctly. Ragged and rubbish. Take your pick.

As for the relieving, Jude Bellingham’s 95th-minute overhead free-kick provided arguably England’s most dramatic moment in a knock-out game since David Platt’s similarly sublime strike at the end of extra-time versus Belgium in another last-16 clash in Bologna at the 1990 World Cup.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (right), Jude Bellingham, Marc Guehi and John Stones embrace following the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

A header in the first minute of extra-time from Harry Kane subsequently registered the Three Lions’ second shot on target - and goal, incredibly.

Gareth Southgate’s side then beat a customary retreat, dropped deep and that was that. England were through, somehow and found a way.

Being ruthless in the right sense of the word would point to conviction and certainty and strike fear into the heart of an opponent in the process.

England are currently doing nothing of the sort.

Their fourth head-scratching performance in a row won’t have sent a shiver down the spines of their continental rivals who are there in Germany for business and will have only reconfirmed previously held beliefs. England have regressed in this tournament.

There is no fear factor, only a sense of certainty that they will surely be going home if they do not raise their game significantly in Saturday’s match against a Swiss side who represent a step up in class from what they have faced thus far.

They possess players of the calibre of Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji which the Slovaks, with respect, do not. England cannot go to the well again. Surely.

For Southgate - seconds away from a horrible Iceland-esque end to a tenure which had been uplifting until relatively recently - the working week remains full of questions which have stalked him after Serbia, Denmark, Slovenia and now Slovakia.

He has fresh ones at the back where there will have to be one enforced change with Marc Guehi - one of the few players in credit so far - suspended. And then there’s the familiar left-back issue.

In terms of recognised centre halves, only Ezri Konsa, a late substitute on Sunday, has tournament experience.

Moving Kyle Walker to central defence remains an option in a ‘four’, with Trent Alexander-Arnold slotting in at right back.

Walker operating as a left-back is another alternative with Kieran Trippier having been carrying a calf issue.

Or a change of system perhaps? England changed shape after Kane’s goal with Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze operating as wing-backs and Walker moving inside.

Further forwards, the same old questions. Can Phil Foden and Bellingham really play together - it is starting to become the Gerrard/Lampard question of our time. What about Cole Palmer, time to start after two substitute cameos?

And what about Ollie Watkins’ energy and movement. Anthony Gordon anyone?

Issues aplenty back on the training pitch at Blankenhain; at least the central midfield question has been cleared up by the promotion of Kobbie Mainoo, who has been one of England's more progressive players.

For many others, the England shirt has gone back to looking heavy, a familiar refrain at pre-Southgate tournaments.

The one encouraging thing is that there at least appears to be genuine defiance and spirit in adversity which the Golden Generation weren't in possession of back in the noughties. The shirts may have been heavy at times, but they all wearing the same jersey at least.

The hurt at events so far is a collective and real one and has been shown in the emotions of the likes of Kane, Bellingham, Declan Rice and Trippier.

A bit of belligerence and a siege mentality is no bad thing. Just as the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho used that as fuel for their teams' over the years, so has Southgate at times. He is admirably fierce in his protection of his players.

Teams can progress with resolve, unity, heart and defensive organisation, aided by a spot or two of luck, think Greece in 2004 for instance.

But you have to show your true selves at some point to go really deep or you will ultimately get found out.

Sweet Caroline was belted by relieved England fans in the German coalfields on Sunday. It was very nearly Oh Carolina.