Euro 2024: David Webb - the Georgia assistant with York City and Huddersfield Town connections
They produced the shock of the tournament on Wednesday night when they beat Portugal 2-0 to reach their last 16 in their first major tournament with their relentless energy and spirit matched by their outstanding tactical organisation.
Among the brains trust on the sidelines is an Englishman in former York City manager and ex-Huddersfield Town head of football operations Webb.
Webb's spell in charge at York was ignominious. It lasted just ten games after he was sacked in February 2023 after only being appointed in December.
He would later link up with Georgia as assistant manager to former Bayern Munich and France star Willy Sagnol, with the pair first meeting when Webb was watching a France under-18s game around a decade ago.
Webb's football story is certainly an eclectic one, culminating in linking up with Georgia, who face Spain on Sunday evening and are the lowest ranked team in the whole competition.
Webb, released by Crystal Palace in his teens, subsequently started work as an academy coach and later transitioned to off-the-field roles in talent identification, recruitment and analysis.
He has worked for a number of clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Palace, Southampton, Millwall and AFC Wimbledon and was credited with discovering Wilfried Zaha.
The UEFA A Licence holder - who worked with Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs - has also worked at European clubs Hoffenheim, Real Betis and Östersund FK.