Euro 2024: David Webb - the Georgia assistant with York City and Huddersfield Town connections

AT the halfway point of Euro 2024, the story of Georgia has comfortably been the most uplifting one.

They produced the shock of the tournament on Wednesday night when they beat Portugal 2-0 to reach their last 16 in their first major tournament with their relentless energy and spirit matched by their outstanding tactical organisation.

Among the brains trust on the sidelines is an Englishman in former York City manager and ex-Huddersfield Town head of football operations Webb.

Webb's spell in charge at York was ignominious. It lasted just ten games after he was sacked in February 2023 after only being appointed in December.

Georgia supporters pictured during their stunning victory over Portugal in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday night. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

He would later link up with Georgia as assistant manager to former Bayern Munich and France star Willy Sagnol, with the pair first meeting when Webb was watching a France under-18s game around a decade ago.

Webb's football story is certainly an eclectic one, culminating in linking up with Georgia, who face Spain on Sunday evening and are the lowest ranked team in the whole competition.

Webb, released by Crystal Palace in his teens, subsequently started work as an academy coach and later transitioned to off-the-field roles in talent identification, recruitment and analysis.

He has worked for a number of clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Palace, Southampton, Millwall and AFC Wimbledon and was credited with discovering Wilfried Zaha.