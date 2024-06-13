1 . MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Gary Lineker of England celebrates after his hat trick after the FIFA 1986 World Cup match against Poland at the Universitario Stadium on June 11, 1986 in Monterrey, Mexico. England won the match 3-0. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

9. Gary Lineker, Mexico '86. In fairness, this one should probably be right up there but as this is my top nine, I get to choose! Even to this day, an Englishman winning a World Cup Golden Boot, hitting a hat-trick in the process, is a remarkable achievement. I suppose the only reason it doesn't stir the same emotion in me as some of the others is because I was only six-years-old at the time so have no real recollection of it, except from archive footage, but it would be remiss of me not to include it - it's the least I can do, what with him popping into all our living rooms every Saturday night to present Match of the Day. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images