Euro 2024: England's nine most iconic moments from the last 40 years
By Dave Hammond
Published 13th Jun 2024, 13:58 BST
Euro 2024 is upon us, and expectations on England – as ever – are sky-high when it comes to the hopes and dreams of a nation of football fanatics.
Ahead of the tournament taking place in Germany, I asked the editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchinson, to pick out what he thinks are England’s most iconic moments during his lifetime (I daren’t tell you how old he is).
From Gary Lineker, the hat-trick hero and Golden Boot winner of Mexico ‘86, to the tears and heartbreak of Italia ‘90, David Beckham’s infamous red card and Gazza’s tragic genius – the three lions never fail to take the country along with them on a rollercoaster of emotions.
So sit back, relax and get ready to agree, disagree and feel free to remind James of the ones that he forgot.
1. MONTERREY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Gary Lineker of England celebrates after his hat trick after the FIFA 1986 World Cup match against Poland at the Universitario Stadium on June 11, 1986 in Monterrey, Mexico. England won the match 3-0. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
9. Gary Lineker, Mexico '86. In fairness, this one should probably be right up there but as this is my top nine, I get to choose! Even to this day, an Englishman winning a World Cup Golden Boot, hitting a hat-trick in the process, is a remarkable achievement. I suppose the only reason it doesn't stir the same emotion in me as some of the others is because I was only six-years-old at the time so have no real recollection of it, except from archive footage, but it would be remiss of me not to include it - it's the least I can do, what with him popping into all our living rooms every Saturday night to present Match of the Day. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images
2. Alan Shearer has his shirt pulled by Winston Bogarde of Holland in the Group A match at Wembley during the European Football Championships. England beat Holland 4-1.
8. England v Holland, Euro '96: I still remember being round at the house of a family friend when this was on, and everyone around me just scratching their heads and saying 'we don't beat Holland 4-1 - England don't stuff the Dutch, not even at (the old) Wembley. Especially a Holland with Dennis Bergkamp in it! If my memory serves me faithfully, we should have had 10. Paul Ince's drag back to win the penalty for the first goal - we were all trying it in the playground after. (photo: Getty) Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. FRANCE '98: England midfielder David Beckham and Argentinan captain Diego Simeone during the 1998 World Cup second round match between Argentina and EnglandAFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read GERARD CERLES/AFP via Getty Images)
7. David Beckham - France '98: I've put this one in here because the sense of burning injustice I felt at the red card still sits with me. Golden Balls was meant to be our golden ticket to success, so when he petulantly kicked out against Diego Simeone - after the Argentinians had been up to all of their usual dark-arts tricks - I somehow felt sympathy with Beckham. He'd been taken to ground by Simeone who went on to give Becks afters in the back on the ground. Beckham lashed out and was promptly given his marching orders. He found himself the subject of awful abuse back home. But his moment in the three lions sun was yet to come... Photo: GERARD CERLES
4. Stuart Pearce celebrates after scoring his shoot out penalty past Spain goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta during the 1996 European Championships quarter final match victory against Spain at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 1996 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images)
6. Stuart Pearce, Euro '96. Mr England. The singlemost patriotic footballer of my generation, Stuart Pearce felt he'd let the nation down in 1990 when his penalty was saved at Italia '90. His heartbreak and hurt was palpable. We all felt it with him, perhaps because he clearly cared so much about England and English football. He was visibly broken. Crushed. We all were. Then, Euro '96. Cometh the hour, cometh the man they called 'Psycho'. When he fired that penalty into the bottom corner against Spain, about 20,000 people in that corner of Wembley found out why they call him that as he roared the demons from his body in a visceral outpouring of trauma. What a man, he is. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster