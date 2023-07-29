All Sections
Everton have reportedly had a long-term interest in Sheffield United prodigy Daniel Jebbison.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST

The 19-year-old has been a bit-part player at Bramall Lane but remains a highly-rated prospect, evidenced by his involvement with England at various youth levels in recent years.

He also enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Burton Albion last season, scoring on nine occasions across 23 games before being recalled by his parent club.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton are admirers of the Blades forward and made an enquiry regarding his availability earlier in the summer. The report also claims the Toffees explored the possibility of signing Rodrigo from Leeds United.

The 19-year-old has been a bit-part player at Bramall Lane but remains a highly-rated prospect. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty ImagesThe 19-year-old has been a bit-part player at Bramall Lane but remains a highly-rated prospect. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
However, the Spaniard is one of the many players to have sought pastures new in the Middle East this summer. He ended his three-year association with the Whites to link up with Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan.

