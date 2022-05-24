Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City confirmed the departures of a popular trio at the club last week.

Richie Smallwood, Tom Huddlestone and Tom Eaves will leave this summer after making over 350 appearances for the club in total.

Smallwood was named captain upon his arrival from Blackburn Rovers two years ago and was a key figure alongside Tom Eaves in their promotion, while Huddlestone returned to the club for a second spell last summer.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are yet to release their retained list as they concentrate on the approaching Play-Off Final.

The clash at Wembley Stadium will kick off at 4:30pm this Sunday (29th May) and will see them take on Nottingham Forest, whom they have beaten in three of their previous five meetings.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Rangers chase Millwall wonderkid Rangers are said to be eyeing a move for Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace, with the forward yet to sign professional terms with the Championship club. The 16-year-old has already made four senior appearances for the Lions. (Daily Record)

2. Fulham open talks with Aston Villa defender Fulham have reportedly opened talks to sign Aston Villa's Matt Targett, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Newcastle United this season. The Magpies are still considering signing the full-back permanently. (The Northern Echo)

3. Blades forward expected to leave Sheffield United's Oliver Burke is expected to leave Bramall Lane this summer as he is not part of Paul Heckingbottom's plans. The 25-year-old only made three appearances in the Championship for United this season, before he was loaned out to Millwall. (Yorkshire Live)

4. League One duo express interest in Lilywhites star Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are thought to be interested in signing Preston North End's Tom Bayliss on loan this summer. The 23-year-old has been put up for sale by the Lilywhites. (Lancashire Live)