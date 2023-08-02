All Sections
Everton move 'not appealing' to Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto - but Serie A move 'could still be on the cards'

A move to Everton is reportedly not appealing to Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:33 BST

The 19-year-old has been linked with the Toffees this summer but remains contracted to Leeds just days before the beginning of the 2023/24 Championship season.

According to TEAMtalk, the Italy international has made it clear to his agent that a move to Goodison Park is not appealing to him. However, the report suggests a move back to his native Italy could still be on the cards.

Gnonto has not plied his trade in Italy since 2020, when he left Inter Milan for Swiss side Zurich. He then joined Leeds last summer, immediately establishing himself as an exciting prodigy with a string of electric displays that defied his tender years.

The 19-year-old has been linked with the Toffees this summer. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty ImagesThe 19-year-old has been linked with the Toffees this summer. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
He is said to be open to a move back to Italy, with Juventus and Atalanta named as clubs interested in him. Everton, on the other hand, have reportedly turned their attention to Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Related topics:EvertonItaly