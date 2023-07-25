Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto – whose exit is said to be inevitable.

The 19-year-old has featured under Daniel Farke in pre-season since returning from international duty and the Whites boss has expressed his desire to keep him.

However, he remains the subject of transfer speculation and Football Insider have claimed his exit is “inevitable”. Everton are said to be leading the race for his signature but a permanent offer may be required to prise him away from West Yorkshire as reports have suggested there is no loan clause in his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although losing Gnonto would be a blow, the pocketing of a transfer fee could potentially soften it for Leeds fans considering a number of players have made temporary moves away from the club this summer.

Gnonto has been linked with Everton. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images