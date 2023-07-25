All Sections
Everton 'leading the race' for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto with exit said to be 'inevitable'

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto – whose exit is said to be inevitable.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

The 19-year-old has featured under Daniel Farke in pre-season since returning from international duty and the Whites boss has expressed his desire to keep him.

However, he remains the subject of transfer speculation and Football Insider have claimed his exit is “inevitable”. Everton are said to be leading the race for his signature but a permanent offer may be required to prise him away from West Yorkshire as reports have suggested there is no loan clause in his contract.

Although losing Gnonto would be a blow, the pocketing of a transfer fee could potentially soften it for Leeds fans considering a number of players have made temporary moves away from the club this summer.

Gnonto has been linked with Everton. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Gnonto has been linked with Everton. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Among those to have left on loan are defender Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson, who have both have moved to the Bundesliga.

Related topics:EvertonRobin KochDaniel FarkeWest Yorkshire