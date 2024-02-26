The Toffees were slapped with the deduction after being found to have breached the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. However, the club launched an appeal and have had their punishment amended.

Everton now have a points tally of 25, placing them 15th in the table. Sean Dyche’s men are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

A statement issued by Everton read: “Everton can confirm an appeal board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect.

“While the club is still digesting the appeal board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction. We understand the appeal board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the club made the commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the nine-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.

“The club is also particularly pleased with the appeal board’s decision to overturn the original commission’s finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the club on appeal. The club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.

“Notwithstanding the appeal board’s decision, and the positive outcome, the club remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League in respect of the ongoing proceedings brought for the accounting period ending in June 2023.

