The Toffees have been fighting allegations of breaking financial regulations, but have been given the biggest deduction in the history of the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men have been plunged into the relegation zone by the decision, which will offer a boost to the survival hopes of the Blades.

A statement issued by Everton read: “Everton Football Club is both shocked and disappointed by the ruling of the Premier League’s Commission.

Sheffield United's Premier League rivals Everton have been hit with a points deduction. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

“The club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction. The club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League.

"The appeal process will now commence and the club’s case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed pursuant to the Premier League’s rules in due course.

“Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process.

"The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings. Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

“The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.