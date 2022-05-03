The Hatters dropped below Sheffield into sixth as their goal difference took a considerable hit, with the defeat providing hope to Middlesbrough and Millwall going into the final day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro need to beat Preston North End in their final game on Saturday and hope that Luton drop points against Reading while Millwall still have an outside chance of finishing sixth but will need Middlesbrough to drop points and Luton to lose to secure a play-off spot.

Jones revealed that Luton have nine first-team injuries heading into the final day and feels things are going against his side at the wrong time as he credited Fulham who lifted the Championship trophy with their win.

“We had a really tough day. It was a really tough game to watch. But they’re the best team in the division, and congratulations to them. They’ve got a fantastic side," reflected Jones.

“We’ve got nine first-team injuries. We’ve been magnificent. Every single thing is going against us in terms of injuries.

“What we have to do is make sure we dust ourselves off, and we’re ready to go at the weekend. Let’s look forward to that, rather than dwell on a performance that was poor.”

FRUSTRATION: For Luton Town boss Nathan Jones after a heavy defeat at Fulham. Picture: Getty Images.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jones was unhappy that the match had been moved to Monday night, giving his side two fewer days to prepare for the final game of the campaign.

He added: “It’s unfortunate you [Sky] moved the game for them to be champions, it’s unfortunate for us with less time to prepare but that’s fine. We’ve got four days now to be ready for our biggest game for a hell of a long time.”