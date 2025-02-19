'Everyone will be needed': Michael Duff hails Huddersfield Town squad ethic at Shrewsbury after latest injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff hailed the ‘fight, desire and grit’ of his players for once again showing strength in adversity to dig out an important League One win at Shrewsbury.

Beset by all manner of injury issues once more, with Herbie Kane being the latest addition to their absentee list with the midfielder out for eight weeks with a knee injury, Town found a way to triumph in Shropshire, courtesy of a late goal from Josh Koroma, who followed up his goal at Oakwell on Saturday.

The triumph secured back-to-back away successes for Town at a key moment in heir season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Duff, whose side welcome Peterborough this weekend, said: "We got into some really good areas, particularly in the first half and just didn’t find that bit of quality on a difficult pitch and Gareth’s (Ainsworth’s) teams always make it hard.

"We had the better moments and the fight, desire and grit (was all there) and then we did find that one moment of quality and luckily, it’s won us the game.

"The one thing I have not questioned since Christmas – and we have lost games since Christmas obviously – has not been people not trying.

"Winning games of football is hard. We’ve got bruises, cuts and peoples lungs running out of their mouths. T’s (Tawanda Chirewa) could not run anything and Wilesy (Ben Wilesy), we thought he looked tired, so we took him off, but it’s a squad game.

"Everyone will be needed. We’ve got 13 out including some of the younger ones like Neo (Eccleston). But he’s still played in the Football League and if we need them, we will use them. Loick (Ayina) is the same, he played in he SPL last year.