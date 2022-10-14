Ex-Arsenal, Birmingham City, Sunderland and Hull City midfielder announces retirement

The 37-year-old spent the majority of his career in English football after he joined Arsenal’s academy, before making his debut in 2006.

He only made a handful of appearances for the Gunners before joining Birmingham City on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell at St Andrew’s.

He spent five years in Birmingham before opting to join Sunderland, where he spent his career until 2017 when he moved to Hull City.

He was with the Tigers for one season, scoring two goals in 40 Championship appearances.

Larsson returned to his homeland with AIK after leaving East Yorkshire.

He has been with the club since intends to complete the Allsvenskan season – there are five games remaining – before hanging up his boots for good.

“Football has given me so much and has been a big part of my whole life. After a long process, I have now made the decision to end my active career after this season,” said the player who was capped 133 times by Sweden.

DERBY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Sebastian Larsson of Hull looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Hull City at iPro Stadium on September 8, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)