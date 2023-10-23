Championship icon Ross McCormack has hailed a Leeds United star as the best player in the second tier.

McCormack was once considered among the Championship’s best himself, having enjoyed prolific spells with Leeds United and Fulham.

The former Aston Villa frontman took to social media over the weekend to offer praise to Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Posting on Instagram, McCormack said: “Fed up telling yous. Best player in the league.”

Ross McCormack was once among the Championship's best players. Image: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Summerville has established himself as a key figure under Whites boss Daniel Farke this season, scoring four goals across nine Championship outings.

Two of those goals came at the weekend, when his brace completed a dramatic comeback victory over Norwich City.