Former Barnsley loanee Slobodan Tedic is reportedly poised to leave Manchester City for a return to Serbia.

The forward started his career in Serbia with FK Čukarički before Manchester City swooped to secure his services in 2020. However, he has failed to make an impact at senior level for the Premier League champions.

After an initial loan stint back at FK Čukarički, he spent time with PEC Zwolle, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic. None of the loan stints opened up a path into the senior set-up at the Etihad Stadium and he is now said to be closing in on a move back to Serbia.

According to TEAMtalk, negotiations with his former club FK Čukarički are ongoing. There will reportedly be no transfer fee involved in a permanent move for Tedic, although Manchester City will reportedly benefit from a sell-on clause if he is sold on further down the line.

Slobodan Tedic spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Barnsley from Manchester City. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

His most recent loan stint was at Charlton and his time with the Addicks was brought to an end earlier this month.

Prior to joining Charlton, he had spent the 2022/23 season in South Yorkshire with Barnsley.