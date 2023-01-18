The Bluebirds sacked former Huddersfield Town player Mark Hudson following last weekend’s draw with Wigan Athletic, who sit bottom of the Championship. Reports emerged that the club would try and tempt Neil Warnock out of retirement, with the Yorkshireman having enjoyed a successful spell with the club that included promotion to the Premier League.
He remains the odds-on favourite but Ismael has now emerged as a contender having been out of work since being sacked by Turkish club Beşiktaş in October. The 47-year-old appeared for several clubs during his playing career, including the likes of Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich before moving into management.
Ismael joined Barnsley as head coach in October 2020 and oversaw a remarkable rise up the table that saw the Tykes reach the play-offs. He left Oakwell for West Brom in the summer of 2021 but was sacked in February 2022.
He was appointed by Beşiktaş a month later but after a poor run of form he was dismissed in the autumn.
Next Cardiff City manager odds (correct as of 3.15, January 18, 2023)
Neil Warnock – 1/2
Valerien Ismael – 4/1
Liam Manning – 9/2
Darren Moore – 16/1
Dean Whitehead – 16/1
Sol Bamba – 18/1
Dean Smith – 20/1
Mark Warburton – 20/1