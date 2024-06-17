Ex-Barnsley FC defensive target poised to complete move to League One rivals for a 'near six-figure fee'

FORMER Barnsley target Josh Edwards is poised to complete a move to League One club Charlton Athletic for a near six-figure fee from Dunfermline.

The Reds saw a bid rebuffed for the 23-year-old left-back towards the end of the winter window.

The Fife club recently took up an option of an extra 12 months on Edwards' previous contract, but it included a release clause and fixed fee and it has now been met by Charlton.

Edwards joined Dunfermline for an ‘undisclosed fee’ in 2019 from Airdrie.

Bristol Rovers also met the set fee for Edwards and held talks with the player, but Charlton - the players' preferred option - have now made a decisive move and he is expected to complete his move to the capital shortly.

Edwards played for all but 11 minutes of last season in the league for Dunfermline and amassed almost 200 appearances in his five years after joining from Airdrie.