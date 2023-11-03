The 21-year-old has been drafted in on a one-month loan deal, making the temporary switch from Spennymoor Town of the National League North.

Shanks began his career with Huddersfield before departing for the Bantams in 2020.

He was handed a senior debut in the 2020/21 campaign but was allowed to leave Valley Parade after just one season.

Connor Shanks has joined Bradford (Park Avenue). Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Huddersfield brought the attacking midfielder back to the John Smith’s Stadium but he failed to break into the first-team set-up.

His contract was terminated in January and he linked up with Spennymoor.

Avenue, led by former Bantams captain Mark Bower, have now swooped to secure his services.

A statement issued by Spennymoor read: “Connor Shanks has made a temporary move away from The Brewery Field by penning a one-month loan deal with Bradford (Park Avenue).

“The 21-year-old joined Moors in January following his release from Huddersfield Town and signed a new contract during the summer after making 19 appearances in the second half of last term.

“However, Shanks has found game time harder to come by in 2023/24, making just two starts and five substitute appearances so far this season.

“Boss Lewis Dickman has given the go-ahead for the young attacker to go out on loan to get more football under his belt and Shanks has now completed a move to the Horsfall Stadium.