Ex-Bradford City, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool boss installed as favourite to land Forest Green Rovers job
Forest Green have a vacancy in the dugout following the end of Troy Deeney’s short-lived tenure. The former Premier League marksman was in post for just six games, failing to oversee a single victory.
He also came under fire for public criticism of his players before the axe was wielded.
Forest Green are now looking for their third head coach of the season, as Deeney had picked up the baton from the sacked David Horseman.
Bowyer is the BetVictor frontrunner for the role at 11/10. He sits above second favourite Steve Cotterill, priced at 5/4.
The former Bantams boss has been available since May, when he departed Scottish outfit Dundee. He left alongside assistant Billy Barr immediately after guiding the club back into the Scottish Premiership.
Bowyer’s Bantams tenure was largely underwhelming and lasted less than a year. There have been six managerial appointments at Valley Parade since his departure, with the battle for a League Two escape still very much on.