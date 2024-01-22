All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ex-Bradford City, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool boss installed as favourite to land Forest Green Rovers job

Former Bradford City, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has been installed as the favourite to take charge of Forest Green Rovers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT

Forest Green have a vacancy in the dugout following the end of Troy Deeney’s short-lived tenure. The former Premier League marksman was in post for just six games, failing to oversee a single victory.

He also came under fire for public criticism of his players before the axe was wielded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forest Green are now looking for their third head coach of the season, as Deeney had picked up the baton from the sacked David Horseman.

Former Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer has been out of work since May 2023. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesFormer Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer has been out of work since May 2023. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Former Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer has been out of work since May 2023. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bowyer is the BetVictor frontrunner for the role at 11/10. He sits above second favourite Steve Cotterill, priced at 5/4.

The former Bantams boss has been available since May, when he departed Scottish outfit Dundee. He left alongside assistant Billy Barr immediately after guiding the club back into the Scottish Premiership.

Bowyer’s Bantams tenure was largely underwhelming and lasted less than a year. There have been six managerial appointments at Valley Parade since his departure, with the battle for a League Two escape still very much on.

Related topics:Gary BowyerBlackpoolBlackburn RoversPremier League