Former Bradford City, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has been installed as the favourite to take charge of Forest Green Rovers.

Forest Green have a vacancy in the dugout following the end of Troy Deeney’s short-lived tenure. The former Premier League marksman was in post for just six games, failing to oversee a single victory.

He also came under fire for public criticism of his players before the axe was wielded.

Forest Green are now looking for their third head coach of the season, as Deeney had picked up the baton from the sacked David Horseman.

Former Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer has been out of work since May 2023. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bowyer is the BetVictor frontrunner for the role at 11/10. He sits above second favourite Steve Cotterill, priced at 5/4.

The former Bantams boss has been available since May, when he departed Scottish outfit Dundee. He left alongside assistant Billy Barr immediately after guiding the club back into the Scottish Premiership.