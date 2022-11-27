Ex-Bradford City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County man leaves League Two club after just six weeks

Pools signed the player for an undisclosed-length deal in October on a free transfer, after the player was one of six men released by the Bantams at the end of last season. He is also a former Huddersfield Town player.
Robinson was absent as Hartlepool United knocked Harrogate Town out of the FA Cup, with manager Keith Curle confirming that he had in fact left the club. The 33-yer-old played nine times for Hartlepool since joining last month.
“Theo is no longer with us. It was my choice,” Curle told the Hartlepool Mail.
“We’re looking [for a replacement]. We’re always continually looking. But when you get to the beginning of December, going into January, the market that you’re looking in changes again.”
It was a former Bradford City man that that helped do the damage against Harrogate as Callum Cooke opened the scoring in a 3-1 win for the hosts. Josh Umerah scored twice to take the game beyond Harrogate who scored in the final quarter through Josh Coley