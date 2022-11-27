Ex-Bradford City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County man leaves League Two club after just six weeks

Former Bradford City forward Theo Robinson has left Hartlepool United after just six weeks with the League Two club.

Pools signed the player for an undisclosed-length deal in October on a free transfer, after the player was one of six men released by the Bantams at the end of last season. He is also a former Huddersfield Town player.

Robinson was absent as Hartlepool United knocked Harrogate Town out of the FA Cup, with manager Keith Curle confirming that he had in fact left the club. The 33-yer-old played nine times for Hartlepool since joining last month.

“Theo is no longer with us. It was my choice,” Curle told the Hartlepool Mail.

Former Bradford City forward Theo Robinson has left the Bantams League Two rivals Hartlepool United after just six weeks (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We’re looking [for a replacement]. We’re always continually looking. But when you get to the beginning of December, going into January, the market that you’re looking in changes again.”