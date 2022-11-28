News you can trust since 1754
Ex-Bradford City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham player named manager at Bantams' League Two rivals

League Two rivals of Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, Crawley Town, have appointed Matthew Etherington as their new manager on an initial 18-month contract.

By Ben McKenna
4 minutes ago

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Etherington, 41, leaves his role as Peterborough’s Under-23 boss to take up the role and replace Kevin Betsy, who was sacked last month.

Etherington, who has brought Simon Davies in as his assistant, told the Reds’ website: “I am extremely excited. This is a great opportunity for both myself and Simon, and we are raring to go.

“I have had really positive discussions with the owners over a period of time. I met (director of football) Chris (Galley) a few days ago, and it is clear to see that this club is set up to be successful.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Matthew Etherington of Peterborough United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Peterborough United at Bet365 Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
“The biggest thing for me is attacking and scoring goals. If you can get that right, along with a lot of other things, you have always got a chance. I’m really looking forward to meeting the lads and getting started.”

Lewis Young had impressed during a spell as caretaker boss, and co-chairman Preston Johnson said: “Lewis served the club excellently and steadied the ship in what was a difficult time after we had to let go of Kevin Betsy and Dan Micciche, and I would personally like to thank him for his service.”

Etherington started his playing career with Peterborough United in 1997 before making the move to Spurs in 2000. It was during his time in North London that he was sent on loan to Bradford in 2001. He later made the move to West Ham and finished his career at Stoke City, making over 100 appearances for both clubs.

