Robbie Savage and Sam Allardyce have disagreed over Leeds United’s fate this season, with the latter believing the Whites will remain in the Premier League.

Ex-Everton, England and West Ham boss Allardyce feels Jesse Marsch’s side biggest problem is scoring goals, although says chances are never few and far between for the Whites. Leeds are just one place above the relegation places and are only outside the bottom three on virtue of goal difference.

They were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon despite creating a host of chances as they are now winless in seven league outings.

“Oh yeah, I think so [they’ll stay up]. I think one of their problems has been getting the ball in the back of the net at the end of the day,” Allardyce told No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

Leeds United's US head coach Jesse Marsch reacts during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on February 5, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“They have created but not been able finish, which was a particular problem for Brighton but the new manager at Brighton seems to have cured that now, as they seem to be scoring goals for fun now.

"Leeds seem to create the chances but not have the right guy to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Ex-Leicester City player Savage feels that despite the signing of Weston McKennie from Juventus, Leeds will still be relegated while he has belief that Sean Dyche will rescue Everton from the drop.

“With Sean Dyche going to Everton, given how fantastic a manager he is, I think he will keep Everton up,” said Savage.