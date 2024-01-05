Former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has been appointed head coach of Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City’s League Two rivals Colchester United.

The appointment brings an end to a year of unemployment for Cowley, who was axed by Portsmouth in January last year. He has been followed to Colchester by his brother and trusted lieutenant Nicky Cowley.

He has replaced former Premier League winger Matthew Etherington at the helm following his recent sacking. A statement issued by Colchester read: “Colchester United are delighted to welcome Danny Cowley as new head coach. The U's have worked quickly to secure their number one target, with Danny taking charge immediately alongside his brother Nicky.

“It is a return to Essex for the duo, who started their management careers together at Concord Rangers. Three promotions with Rangers saw them move to Braintree Town, and subsequently Lincoln City.

Danny Cowley led Huddersfield Town during the 2019/20 campaign. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“They then took Lincoln from the National League into League One, and also led them on a fantastic FA Cup run whilst still in non-league. The Imps beat Championship sides Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion and Premier League Burnley in an FA Cup run that ended with defeat against Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

“Moves to Huddersfield and Portsmouth followed, and the Cowleys now return to football management at the U's. They oversaw training for the first time on Thursday afternoon, and will take charge of their first match at the weekend, with the U's travelling to Swindon Town.”