Former Bradford City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United star Matthew Etherington has been sacked as head coach of Colchester United.

The 42-year-old was given the role on a permanent basis as recently as November 2023, after a stint as caretaker boss. However, a dip in form has prompted the U’s to wield the axe.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Gillingham that left the club hovering five points above the relegation zone proved to be the final straw.

Colchester’s statement read: “Colchester United and Matty Etherington part company. Following this afternoon’s defeat against Gillingham, Colchester United have relieved Matty Etherington of his duties as head coach.

“The club would like to thank Matty for his time in charge of the first team. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Etherington spent most of his playing career in the Premier League but had a brief stint on loan at Bradford City when the Bantams were in the second tier.