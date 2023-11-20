All Sections
Ex-Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Rotherham United boss Neil Warnock lays out terms for management return

Former Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United boss Neil Warnock has laid out his preferred terms for a return to management.
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Neil Warnock left Huddersfield Town in September. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Neil Warnock left Huddersfield Town in September. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The veteran manager has left the door open for a return to management, having left Huddersfield Town in September.

Now 74, Warnock’s enthusiasm for the sport remains but he no longer appears to hold an interest in long-term gigs.

He has instead explained his preference for a short-term role, although would ideally like to avoid a relegation battle.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “If there is another one after Christmas, I’ll take it on board. I don’t work until February. It’s usually February I start work.

"It would be nice to have a club sort of mid-table I can have a go at getting in the play-offs, rather than somebody bottom of the league or second from the bottom and I’ve just got to keep them up.

"Sharon [his wife] knows if I do get one for two or three months, she’ll let me go for two or three months.”

His preferred terms would suggest he will not be Matt Taylor’s successor at Rotherham United.

He has previously saved the Millers from relegation to League One, although an immediate return to management does not appear to appeal.

