Former managers of Leeds United, Wigan Athletic and Millwall are among the favourites to land the Rotherham United job.

The Millers are in need of a new boss following the decision to bring Matt Taylor’s tenure to an end.

Rotherham opted to wield the axe in the aftermath of a heavy 5-0 defeat to Watford.

With a return to League One not looking particularly unlikely, the club are in desperate need of someone capable of breathing life into their season.

As is the case when any manager is sacked, speculation has already began to swirl regarding the next appointment.

An array of names have been linked with the post and Millers chairman Tony Stewart is looking for someone ‘established’ to take the reins.

There is still over a week until Rotherham return to action with a tricky Yorkshire derby against Leeds United.

It remains to be seen whether the Millers will be close to making an appointment by then, but here are the current BetVictor favourites to take charge.