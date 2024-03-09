The managerial veteran only took the reins at Pittodrie last month, having left Huddersfield earlier on in the campaign. He was expected to see out the season in Scotland but has stepped down following a Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts. With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first-team matters until the process is concluded.”

Neil Warnock has left Aberdeen. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Warnock has left with Aberdeen sat 10th in the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.

“It goes without saying that I had hoped I could’ve collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi-final. I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy.”