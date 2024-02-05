The managerial veteran has been out of the game since his Huddersfield Town departure was confirmed back in September.

Having previously detailed his preference for a short-term gig, Warnock has landed the Aberdeen job on a deal running until the end of the season.

After putting pen to paper at Pittodrie, Warnock said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge here at Aberdeen.

Neil Warnock and Ronnie Jepson have been reunited at Aberdeen. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“I’ve made no secret of the fact I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland so when I spoke to Dave [Cormack, chairman] and Alan [Burrows, chief executive] and they asked me to help out it just felt like the right opportunity.

“By all accounts there is a good group of lads here and it’s my job now to get the best out of them.

“Aberdeen is a big club with clear ambition and I’m hoping that during my time here the supporters will get behind the team and I can put a smile on their faces.”

Warnock has been joined at Aberdeen by his trusted lieutenant and long-serving assistant Ronnie Jepson.

Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack said: “From the moment we first spoke with Neil, his enthusiasm for managing Aberdeen was infectious.

“He has had an incredible career in management, not only in terms of volume of games and winning promotions, but also of coming into clubs at short notice and making an immediate impact.

“We look forward to Neil, Ronnie and the team pushing hard in the remaining four months of the campaign as we still have a huge amount to play for both in the SPFL Premiership and the Scottish Cup.”

While Warnock is at the helm, Aberdeen are set to conduct a wide-ranging review of the club’s operation.