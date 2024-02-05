There is not much the 75-year-old has not done in management, although he has never taken a job north of the border. However, he looks set for his first Scottish opportunity.

According to Sky Sports, Aberdeen are set to name Warnock as their new interim manager following the sacking of ex-Middlesbrough man Barry Robson. He is expected to take over on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report claims he could be in post in time for Aberdeen’s trip to Rangers tomorrow (February 6).

Neil Warnock looks set to return to management with Aberdeen. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Warnock has been on the market since September, when he was replaced as manager of Huddersfield by Darren Moore.

If he does indeed land the Aberdeen job, he will be tasked with reviving a squad currently languishing in eighth in the Scottish Premiership table. He has admitted to having previously held interest in taking the reins at Aberdeen, telling Sky Sports he once applied but was not replied to.

He said: "I remember applying for the Aberdeen job once and I never got a reply at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I asked Laurent D'Jaffo, one of my ex-players who was at Aberdeen, what it was like up there and he said 'gaffer, it is the only place the seagulls never land - it's the coldest place on earth.'