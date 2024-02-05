All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ex-Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss 'set' for Aberdeen role

Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is reportedly set to take the reins at Aberdeen.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT

There is not much the 75-year-old has not done in management, although he has never taken a job north of the border. However, he looks set for his first Scottish opportunity.

According to Sky Sports, Aberdeen are set to name Warnock as their new interim manager following the sacking of ex-Middlesbrough man Barry Robson. He is expected to take over on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report claims he could be in post in time for Aberdeen’s trip to Rangers tomorrow (February 6).

Neil Warnock looks set to return to management with Aberdeen. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesNeil Warnock looks set to return to management with Aberdeen. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Neil Warnock looks set to return to management with Aberdeen. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Warnock has been on the market since September, when he was replaced as manager of Huddersfield by Darren Moore.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

If he does indeed land the Aberdeen job, he will be tasked with reviving a squad currently languishing in eighth in the Scottish Premiership table. He has admitted to having previously held interest in taking the reins at Aberdeen, telling Sky Sports he once applied but was not replied to.

He said: "I remember applying for the Aberdeen job once and I never got a reply at all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I asked Laurent D'Jaffo, one of my ex-players who was at Aberdeen, what it was like up there and he said 'gaffer, it is the only place the seagulls never land - it's the coldest place on earth.'

"But I never got a reply to Aberdeen but you just don't know what's around the corner. I'm fascinated with challenges now."

Related topics:Neil WarnockAberdeenMiddlesbroughSky SportsRangers