Ex-Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien is facing months with zero competitive action after being left out of Nottingham Forest’s squad for the remainder of the Premier League season.

O’Brien left the Terriers for Forest following the midlands club’s promotion to the top flight at the expense of Town in the Championship play-off final last May. Since their promotion, Steve Cooper’s side have signed a staggering 29 players after adding six signings in January before free agent Andre Ayew joined the club on Thursday.

The midfielder was not on the 25-man squad list Forest submitted to the Premier League on Thursday evening, leaving O’Brien with the prospect of no competitive action for months. The 24-year-old had featured 13 times for Forest in the league, scoring one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was linked with late moves to Sheffield United and West Brom on deadline day but the Blades had only looked at the midfielder in the event Sander Berge left the club while the Baggies were reportedly put off by a £10m obligation to buy clause.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Lewis O'Brien of Notts Forest in action during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground on August 28, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Blackburn Rovers made a late move for O’Brien on Tuesday but submitted their paperwork after the deadline with the EFL on Thursday rejecting their application for the loan move on Thursday.

In a statement, Blackburn said they intend to appeal that decision: “The club would like to update our supporters on the situation concerning trying to bring in two players prior to the 11pm transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the deals was a very ambitious target and it was only confirmed that he was able to join us late Tuesday afternoon. Due to the complex nature of the various agreements to be included within the overall registration, legal advisors were brought in to assist in part of the process.

“Despite the club’s best endeavours to complete all the required elements of this loan transfer, due to events we believe to be outside of our control, the deadline for submission was late and despite the club stating the mitigating reasons for the delayed submission, our application has today been rejected by the EFL.

Nottingham Forest's Welsh manager Steve Cooper applauds the fans following the English League Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 1, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Our application for the second deal – for the permanent transfer of a promising young player – was also delayed due to unsigned paperwork and technical issues encountered by the club at the point of submission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again the EFL has not accepted these issues were an impediment to the paperwork being lodged on time and has also rejected this application. The club will now appeal the EFL decision to reject both applications and will submit documents ahead of the Tuesday February 7th deadline.”