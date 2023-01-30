News you can trust since 1754
Ex-Huddersfield Town star leaves Nottingham Forest after just six months as loan deal close to completion

Former Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo is set to complete a loan move to Belgian club Anderlecht ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reports.

By Ben McKenna
4 minutes ago

The left-back joined Nottingham Forest from the Terriers last summer after Steve Cooper’s side clinched promotion to the Premier League at the expense of the West Yorkshire club in the play-off final at Wembley. However, Toffolo has only played 12 times this term, starting just six league games.

Sky Sports News report he is in Belgium ahead of a proposed loan move to Anderlecht, who sit 11th in the Belgian Pro League. Last week it emerged Hull City had made a move to sign the former Huddersfield man on loan.

Toffolo has had spells at Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers and joined the Terriers from Lincoln City in January 2020. He was named one of three vice-captains ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and played 99 times for the club, scoring nine goals.

Ahead of his move to Forest, his contract was due to expire in the summer of 2023, with Huddersfield opting to sell the player after he turned down an extension at the club. However, it appears he is on the verge of another after failing to establish himself at the City Ground.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Harry Toffolo of Nottingham Forest applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground on October 10, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
