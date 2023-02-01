Ex-Huddersfield Town striker joins Championship relegation rivals of Terriers, Rotherham United and Blackpool

Wigan Athletic completed a late loan move for ex-Huddersfield Town forward Danel Sinani on deadline day.

The Luxembourg international is the Latics’ sixth arrival of the January window, following the signings of Steven Caulker, Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiéhi, Martin Kelly, and Omar Rekik. Sinani joined Norwich in 2020 and is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer.

He spent last season on loan at Huddersfield, where he made 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. His final goal for the Terriers was in the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

“It’s great to be here,” he said of his move to Wigan. “I’m really excited to start this new challenge. Of course, we know it’s a tough league, but we will try to do our best to keep the club in the Championship.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Danel Sinani of Norwich City and Harry Pickering of Blackburn Rovers compete for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on January 08, 2023 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“It has been very busy. I found out at 1pm that there was an offer from Wigan, and I wanted to come straight away and get started as quickly as possible. Wigan has a huge history as a club and great supporters. I’ve played against them with Norwich earlier in the season, and they’ve done well.”

Sinani has played 16 times for Norwich in the Championship this term but will now join Wigan’s relegation fight, with the club bottom of the table with just 18 games left to play.

“I am very motivated, and I will give everything for this club, and try my best to help the team as much as possible. I want to help keep the club in this league,” he added.