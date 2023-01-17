Ex-Huddersfield Town, Sunderland and Middlesbrough man relishing Leeds United clash as he takes charge of Cardiff City

Dean Whitehead says Cardiff City have a clean bill of health ahead of their FA Cup third round replay at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Whitehead will take charge of the Bluebirds against Leeds United following the sacking of Mark Hudson on Saturday night. The former Huddersfield Town player retired from football in 2018 after spending three years with the Terriers.

He also had spells at Sunderland, Oxford United, Stoke City and Middlesbrough, where he spent two years before moving to West Yorkshire in 2015. He has held coaching roles at Huddersfield, Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town and Beşiktaş before joining Cardiff’s coaching staff in November.

The sides will meet at Elland Road on Wednesday after drawing 2-2 in south Wales in the initial tie. Leeds were staring at a third-round exit for the sixth season on the trot until Sonny Perkins rescued them in the third minute of stoppage time, as he netted his first senior goal for the club.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Dean Whitehead head coach of Huddersfield Town U19's during the Pre-Season Friendly between Bradford (Park Avenue) AFC and Huddersfield Town on July 30, 2019 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Cardiff had took a 2-0 half time lead thanks to goals from Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo before Rodrigo headed home after 65 minutes before Perkins struck deep into stoppage time to send the game to a replay.

"The boys are ready. Everybody is fit, and we're looking forward to it. It's a good game for us,” said Whitehead.

"The atmosphere is going to be really good, and we'll have our travelling supporters going there to support us. We've got to put in a performance for them. It's an amazing amount of people who are going to come and support us on a Wednesday night away in Leeds. We have to wear the shirt with pride."

Of the first meeting between the sides, Whitehead reflected: "You gain confidence all the time in matches, and that was a big turning point for one or two players who came in, performed and stayed in the team. Now it's up to everybody to up their standards.

"We had players who stepped up for their chance, and we have players who are going to do that again. They have to take their opportunity; everyone has to step up, stand up and be counted.