All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Ex-Leeds United and Everton prospect continues fine form for EFL club with fourth goal of the month

Former Leeds United forward Max Dean has notched his fourth goal of the month for Milton Keynes Dons.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST

The 19-year-old left Elland Road in January, despite having impressed for the Whites at various youth levels following his move from Everton.

He linked up with his former Leeds coach Mark Jackson at Milton Keynes Dons, although could not prevent the club suffering relegation to League Two last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jackson was axed but Dean remained and has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

Most Popular
Max Dean has notched four goals for Milton Keynes Dons this month. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesMax Dean has notched four goals for Milton Keynes Dons this month. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Max Dean has notched four goals for Milton Keynes Dons this month. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

His most recent goal, scored in a 3-2 win over Swindon Town, has taken his tally for October to four.

It follows a brace against Barrow and a strike in a win over Bradford City.

Speaking after Dean joined the Dons, Jackson said: “I’ve known Max for a long time and was involved in bringing him to Leeds United from Everton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"During my time working with him, he showed his capabilities, performing way above his age group with the under-23s.

“When this opportunity came up this month, it was important we acted on it quickly as I know there were a number of other clubs looking to sign him.

"Ultimately, he wanted to come here and he is really excited by this opportunity.

“He has got huge potential and he’s certainly one for the future but I’m also confident that, given his qualities, he is someone who can have an impact for us in the immediate term as well.”

Related topics:EvertonEFLLeedsElland Road