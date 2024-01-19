Former Leeds United and York City forward Ryan Edmondson has left Carlisle United, with a move to Australia seemingly on the cards.

The 22-year-old has departed via mutual consent, leaving after scoring seven goals in 52 appearances for the Cumbrians. It appears he is Australia-bound, with Central Coast Mariners seemingly his next destination.

Edmondson’s former Leeds coach Mark Jackson is in charge of the Mariners, who sit sixth in the Australian top flight.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: "This is something that has been going on for a while but I only found out about it when it was quite far down the line. I heard that Ryan had ended the lease on his apartment in Carlisle and moved out which surprised me a little bit.

Ryan Edmondson worked with Mark Jackson at Leeds United. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"After speaking to him, this opportunity has come for him to go over to Australia and he wants to do it. The fact that he's moved out of his apartment tells me his head is already there. I'm led to believe he's going to Central Coast Mariners and he's working with a coach who he knows from his time at Leeds.

"I want players who are absolutely committed to helping us get out of the situation we're in. Ryan has been a decent servant for the club although it probably hasn't worked out how we all would have wanted it to.

"He's made the decision that he wants the next stage of his career to be in Australia so we've agreed to let him go. We wish him all the best and thank him for what he's done for us."

Edmondson helped Carlisle reach the third tier last season, adding another promotion to his CV having previously been part of Port Vale’s League Two escape in 2022.

He has issued a heartfelt message to Carlisle fans via Instagram, thanking them for accepting him at his highs and his lows.

He said: “The city and team that became a home, I want to thank each and every last one of you for my time here at the club. Everyone from the manager and coaching staff to my teammates and all the backroom staff, I want to thank you for welcoming me and creating this family we have built, it has been nothing less than an honour to share my time at the club with you and we’ve had some amazing times along the way!

"I want to thank the fans, from day one you’ve accepted me at my highs and my lows and being able to play in front of your support every week has been something special.