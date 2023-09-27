The A-League outfit were on the hunt for a new boss following the departure of Nick Montgomery, who left to take the reins at Hibernian.

They have once again turned to a Leeds-born figure, handing the role to Jackson.

It marks a return to senior management for the 45-year-old, who was axed by Milton Keynes Dons earlier this year.

Mark Jackson has been appointed as manager of Australian side Central Coast Mariners. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Central Coast Mariners sporting director Matt Simon said: “I’m really excited to welcome Mark to the club. After the very first conversation we had with Mark, it was very clear he is the right person to lead the club into the future.

“His experience and track record with youth development was a standout and fits in with exactly what we want to continue to do at the club.”

Jackson said: “I am proud and extremely excited to be joining the Central Coast Mariners. To be a part of a club with a community and family feel, that wants youth players to come in and that everyone on that pitch wants to give everything for is really nice and something that I want to see continue.

“I want to play front foot football and dominate every part of the game. That is my philosophy, that is how I want my teams to play, and that is what I will bring to the Central Coast. The club is in a fantastic position, so I want to continue that good work and help the club grow and continue to move forward.”